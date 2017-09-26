Woman dates man for 10 years without realizing he’s a serial killer

In an interview with Inside Edition Holly Eudy, who was in a relationship with Todd Kohlhepp for a decade, says she had no idea he was a serial killer. Kohlhepp, a real estate agent from Spartanburg in South Carolina was arrested last November after a woman he’d kidnapped was found chained by the neck inside a storage container. After the woman was found on his 95-acre property, scores of buried bodies were uncovered.

The surviving victim, Kala Brown, was kidnapped and held captive for 2 months after Kohlhepp shot and killed her boyfriend. On her way to the hospital she told authorities about the other bodies buried and how her captor intended to kill a woman named Holly.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to killing seven other people, including the murder of four people that had gone unsolved for 13 years.

How could you not know??