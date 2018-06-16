Woman disappears while gardening, later found dead inside python

An Indonesian woman is dead after being swallowed whole by a 23-foot-long python.

Thursday, 54-year-old, Wa Tiba, reportedly went missing while gardening near her village on Muna Island in Southeast Sulawesi province.

When she did not return home, her family went to her vegetable garden to look for her only to find her abandoned belongings which include her sandals, a machete, and a flashlight.

Shortly after, a search was launched leading to the discovery of a python with a severely bloated belly just 50 yards from the garden.

According to reports, residents were suspicious the snake swallowed the missing mother.

Therefore, they killed it and cut the snake’s belly open where they found the woman’s body still intact wearing all of her clothes.

Local villager Ayu Kartika told reporters, “everyone cried and was in shock. That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. The people are terrified, afraid to go outside.”

