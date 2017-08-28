Woman finds a frog in her store-bought salad and keeps it as a pet

What would you do if you found a small frog in a salad you purchased from a store?

One woman made an interesting decision. A California woman was having a large box of lettuce mix she bought at the local Target when she received the shock of her life. She was about to finish it when she found a frog inside it. Being a vegetarian, Becky Garfinkel threw up the entire salad. It was then she notice that the tiny frog was barely alive. She then rushed to the kitchen sink and washed off the dressed from it.

The story gets weirder. Her husband then performed chest compressions and they adopted it as a pet.

What is the strangest thing you ever found in your food?