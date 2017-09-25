Woman gets detained at passport control because she looks too young for her age

Singer Natalia Dzenkiv found herself taken aback recently when she was stopped and grilled at passport control travelling back home from Turkey. It wasn’t a routine line of questioning, either. Instead, as it turned out, it was a pretty amazing (if slightly back-handed) compliment. Puzzled officials suspected she was using someone else’s passport – because of her age. Believe it or not Natalia is 41 years old. And it was her exceptionally youthful appearance which got her into trouble, officials at passport control suspected her to be 20 years younger and using an older woman’s passport.

What a compliment, right?