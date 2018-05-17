Woman Killed, Two People Hurt After Lightning Strike In Parkland

A woman was killed and two other people were injured after they were struck by lightning at Hendricks Farm in Parkland. The lightning strike was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the farm on Loxahatchee Road.

Officials say 53-year-old Maria Pascual was working in the fields when she was struck by lightning. Pascual was rushed to Coral Springs Medical Center and pronounced dead by Coral Springs Parkland Fire Rescue.

A man and woman who have not yet been identified were working near Pascual. The man was sent to Broward Health North Medical Center in critical condition. The injured woman went to JFK Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, Florida is considered the lightning capital of the United States because the state has the most thunderstorms.

