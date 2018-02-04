Woman Reported Missing from Indian River County

Deputies in Indian River County are currently searching for a woman who went missing after walking away from party Saturday night.

According to the report, Susan Jordan was last seen at 4700 10th St. around 9 p.m. She was said to have been wearing a floral top, and brown pants.

Authorities ask anyone who has seen Susan or know of her whereabouts to contact Indian River County dispatch at 772-978-6240 or to contact their local police station.

