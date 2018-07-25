Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Along Alligator Alley
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 12:03 AM

A woman was seriously injured in a crash along Alligator Alley after traveling with her nine-year-old daughter around 7:15 pm on Tuesday. The woman and her daughter were driving when the woman suddenly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over several times.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and has several injuries to her face and abdomen. Her daughter was not seriously hurt in the accident. The woman was airlifted by Paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The daughter was also evaluated at the hospital.

