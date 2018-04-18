Woman Seriously Injured in Road Rage Incident on I-95 in Boynton Beach

(Photo: WPEC)

A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after FHP says she was intentionally struck by a hit-a-run driver before dawn Wednesday.

The collision happened in Boynton Beach about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to Gateway Boulevard, according to FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a vehicle intentionally,” Feola said to the SunSentinel.

The driver fled the scene and has not been apprehended.

Investigators are trying to find out what led to the violence, Feola said.

The ramps reopened around 6:15 am.

Florida Highway Patrol says the victim was transported to Delray Medical Center in serious condition.

Both northbound and southbound exits of Gateway Boulevard were closed for several hours but are now reopened.

