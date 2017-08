Someone has a party going on tonight. A woman was caught on video stealing bottles of alcohol at a Shreveport, Louisiana liquor store. She stuffed several bottles into her purse, her pants and even her bra. Police said she got away with 18 bottles of liquor. Obviously, she wasn’t aware of the camera watching her. Authorities are still looking for her.

