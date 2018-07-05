Woman Who Climbed Lady Liberty Faces Federal Charges
The woman who was arrested after scaling the base of the Statue of Liberty is facing federal charges.
Therese Okoumou is being charged with federal trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with government function charges.
Okoumou spent several hours perched on the pedestal of Lady Liberty before police were able to get her into custody.
The 44-year-old was part of an earlier protest at the landmark against U.S. immigration policies.

The protest was organized by the group Rise and Resist and members unfurled a banner calling for ICE to be abolished. A member of the group noted that Okoumou’s actions weren’t part of the plan.
It took authorities four hours to get Okoumou down from Lady Liberty’s foot.

