Woman Who Gave Birth on Her Own in a Hotel Room Followed a YouTube Tutorial

22-year-old Tennessee native and member of the Air Force, Tia Freeman shocked airline officials, police, and her family when she delivered her baby by herself using YouTube as a guide. Freeman didn’t find out she was pregnant until after her third trimester.
Freeman was on birth control and didn’t see any fluctuations in her weight and she believes that her menstrual cycle was absent due to the type of birth control she uses.
After booking a flight to Germany, which she didn’t want to cancel, Freeman had a 17-hour layover in Turkey during which she felt cramps. After checking into her hotel room, Freeman googled for the source of her cramps and settled on the possibility of her being in labor.
Freeman filled up the bathtub with warm water, grabbed a towel and timed her contractions, which were a minute apart, “Luckily it happened pretty quickly,” Freeman wrote on social media. “I only had to push about 5-6x before a baby popped out. Lol now let me tell you babies are buoyant. That little joker said bloop and floated right on up to the top of the water.”
Tia Freeman. This 22 year old wins the Emmy award in the dramatic birth story category
