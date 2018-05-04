Woman Who Stole Infant from Florida Hospital Gives Details About the Kidnapping

The woman who has been convicted on stealing a new born from a Jacksonville hospital more than a decade ago made her appearance for sentencing in court Friday.

52-year-old Gloria Williams gave jurors more insight into what occurred the day she stole the newborn, from the hospital in 1998.

Williams detailed that she dressed up in scrubs while in the hospital and waited for someone to hand her a baby. Once she was handed Kamiyah, she then stuffed the baby into a bag and walked out of the hospital.

“What I remember is I was running, I was walking and at any time someone could grab my arm and say `What do you have in the bag?”‘ Williams told the court.

Williams, who is originally from South Carolina says she was going through a rough time in her life after being in an abusive relationship which caused her to have a miscarriage a month prior to the kidnapping in addition to having lost custody of her two other children.

The 52-year-old said she was on autopilot and did not plan to steal a baby when she drove down to Jacksonville and went into the hospital.

Williams eventually confessed what happened to Kamiyah when Kamiyah was unable to get a drivers license because she did not have a valid birth certificate or a social security card.

At the time Kamiyah did not go to the authorities about what Williams confessed to her, but she told a close friend. Months later, authorities received an anonymous tip about Kamiyah’s whereabouts and after authorities conducted a DNA test on the now 18-year-old, Williams was immediately arrested.

During Friday’s day in court, Williams apologized to Shanara Mobley, the child’s mother and told now 18-year-old that she will always love her but that she is not her true mother.

“I will always love you, always,” Williams said to Kamiyah, who was also in the courtroom gallery. “But you’re not mine. Your mother and father are sitting right here.”

