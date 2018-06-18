Woman Who Took “Teddy” Due in Court

The woman accused of taking someone else’s diabetic dog named “Teddy” from a local pet store is set to go before a judge on Monday.

Heather Ryan, who pled not guilty to a misdemeanor, is due in court for her arraignment hearing.

The registered nurse was arrested in April after authorities say she took Teddy, a blind and diabetic Yorkie-Terrier mix, from a Petco in Palm Beach Gardens.

Ryan told police she thought the dog was a gift from a friend and that it was all a misunderstanding.

She was initially charged with a felony.

The arraignment is set for 10:00 AM at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

