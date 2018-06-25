Women Allowed to Drive in Saudi Arabia, Ban Lifted
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

It is 2018 and women in Saudi Arabia have just been given the right to drive a car.

“In 1957, Riyadh pronounced a ban on women driving.” but as of last night women are allowed to get behind the wheel.

Saudi leaders also hope the new policy will help the economy by increasing women’s participation in the workplace.

Many working Saudi women spend much of their salaries on drivers or must be driven to work by male relatives.

Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam, and the ban on women drivers has long been explained as being religiously motivated.

But it is the only country in the world, of any religion, that had instituted such a ban.

Saudi women were only given the right to vote in December 2015.

The lifting of the ban is part of a series of changes championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been pushing hard to diversify the nation’s economy and bring on social reforms.

Saudi Arabia estimates it will have three million licensed female drivers by 2020.

The post Women Allowed to Drive in Saudi Arabia, Ban Lifted appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Firefighters Shot, One Dead, at a Senior Living Facility in Long Beach, CA TMZ: Heather Locklear Arrested Again for Attacking Cop Delray Drivers to Pay for Parking Starting Today Former Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Sues Kids for Allegedly Interfering with His Love Life One Dead, 3 Injured in Riviera Beach Shooting The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/25/18
Comments