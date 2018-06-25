Women Allowed to Drive in Saudi Arabia, Ban Lifted

It is 2018 and women in Saudi Arabia have just been given the right to drive a car.

“In 1957, Riyadh pronounced a ban on women driving.” but as of last night women are allowed to get behind the wheel.

Saudi leaders also hope the new policy will help the economy by increasing women’s participation in the workplace.

Many working Saudi women spend much of their salaries on drivers or must be driven to work by male relatives.

Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam, and the ban on women drivers has long been explained as being religiously motivated.

But it is the only country in the world, of any religion, that had instituted such a ban.

Saudi women were only given the right to vote in December 2015.

JUST IN: Women in Saudi Arabia can now legally get behind the wheel of a car as the kingdom lifts its longstanding ban on women driving https://t.co/AHoFSQhdNE pic.twitter.com/MeZp5JcQ5U — CNN International (@cnni) June 23, 2018

The lifting of the ban is part of a series of changes championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been pushing hard to diversify the nation’s economy and bring on social reforms.

Saudi Arabia estimates it will have three million licensed female drivers by 2020.

