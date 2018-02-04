Women Being Targeted with License Plate Scam

Authorities in Palm Beach County are warning women and drivers in general about a new license plate scam that could potentially mean the difference between life and death for many unsuspecting drivers.

According to the report, the suspects pull up along side their intended target’s vehicle and wave out of the window while holding a license plate. The suspect is hoping that the victim would think it is their license plate and pull over on the side of the road. From there, the victim is now at the mercy of the suspect.

The first recorded incident of this scam seems to have occurred in Fishers, Indiana last week, however, authorities in Martin County are warning residents in Florida because it could every much happen here as well.

Suspicious Activity Alert in the area of 116th St/Allisonville Rd Fishers, Indiana. Occurred yesterday, a female driving… Posted by Fishers Police Department on Monday, January 29, 2018

