Why All Women Need To Learn Self Defense!

A great reason to sign up NOW for self defense classes. On the 4th-mile of a marathon training run, 36-year-old Kelly Herron stopped to use a public bathroom in a Seattle park. She was drying her hands when she became aware that something was wrong. She says she turned around and found herself face to face with a man who she said “immediately took her down to the ground, he hit both her knees and legs, and then it was a fight on the bathroom floor and she just kept screaming, ‘not today motherf—er.’” Herron says that bit of profanity became her “battle cry” throughout the attack, as she tried at first to lock herself inside a stall. Her attacker, who police have identified as 40-year old registered sex offender, Gary Steiner, forced his way into the stall and “started beating Herron in the face with his hand. At that point, Herron says she realized it didn’t have to be a fair fight” and she remembered a self-defense course from weeks earlier, started clawing his face. “All those little things that I learned in my life … how to punch and everything came back to me,” Herron says. With a surge of adrenaline, she escaped the stall and the bathroom. A passerby had a carabiner, and they used it to lock the assailant in the building until police arrived. Steiner faces charges of second-degree assault and attempted rape. He told police he went to the restroom with the intention of raping a woman. As for Herron, she’s undeterred: you’ll catch her running the Seattle marathon this summer. “My face is stitched, my body is bruised, but my spirit is intact,”