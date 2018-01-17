Wondering where Keanu Reeves has been?

You’ll soon find out Super Bowl ads are half the fun of watching the big game coming your way in a few weeks… especially if you aren’t a sports fan. One commercial garnering attention this year is a Squarespace ad. It’s the 5th straight year that website developer has purchased ad time for the Super Bowl. Keanu Reeves will star in this year’s ad. Reeves was a natural fit according to the company because he is an actual Squarespace user. In 2015, the actor launched his own motorcycle company, Arch motorcycle, using the platform. Last year, Squarespace tapped actor John Malkovich for a 30-second ad that won an Emmy for best commercial of the year. Will this year’s ad have the same success?