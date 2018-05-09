Woody Harrelson Says Willie Nelson Convinced Him to Smoke Pot Again After a 2-Year Break

After a two year hiatus, Woody Harrelson admitted that he’s back to smoking pot. Harrelson, who was a guest on Ellen, told the talk show host that Willie Nelson was the reason why he picked up the habit again.

Harrelson had been smoke-free for two years but did admit to the occasional edible because he’s “not a nun”.

Nelson was uncomfortable with Harrelson giving up the habit and tried to get him to start smoking over “500 times” says Harrelson, but after a win, during poker night Willie passed the actor his signature “Willie Reserve” vape pen and Harrelson couldn’t resist.

“I take a big draw off of it, and he says “Welcome home, son.” Click the story link to see Woody Harrelson on Ellen.

