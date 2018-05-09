Woody Harrelson Says Willie Nelson Convinced Him to Smoke Pot Again After a 2-Year Break
By Beth
|
May 9, 2018 @ 4:28 PM

After a two year hiatus, Woody Harrelson admitted that he’s back to smoking pot. Harrelson, who was a guest on Ellen, told the talk show host that Willie Nelson was the reason why he picked up the habit again.

Harrelson had been smoke-free for two years but did admit to the occasional edible because he’s “not a nun”.

Nelson was uncomfortable with Harrelson giving up the habit and tried to get him to start smoking over “500 times” says Harrelson, but after a win, during poker night Willie passed the actor his signature “Willie Reserve” vape pen and Harrelson couldn’t resist.

“I take a big draw off of it, and he says “Welcome home, son.” Click the story link to see Woody Harrelson on Ellen.

Did a friend convince you to pick up a bad habit? What happened?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Win tickets to see Poison with Special Guests Cheap Trick Google Assistant gets 6 new voices, including John Legend’s Well Maybe Ed Sheeran Is Sick Of Hearing YOUR Songs Elton John! Ya Have To Wonder…Why Did THIS Take So Long? Happy Birthday Piano Man! Here’s Your Clue For The Phil Collins Tickets
Comments