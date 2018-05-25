Word Is “Solo” May Open Low

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hasn’t even hit theaters yet and already expectations for it’s Memorial Day Opening Weekend aren’t good.

The Hollywood Reporter says the spinoff is “tracking to open to $130 million to $150 million over the holiday weekend, and $130 million is on the low end of expectations.” If the predictions hold true, this will be Disney’s lowest grossing film and its lowest rated.

Reviews for the film have not been good, and most of the ire has come towards the man playing the smuggler Aiden Ehrenreich. The middle of the road ratings of the film isn’t helping either.

Are you going to see “Solo: A Star Wars Story” this weekend?