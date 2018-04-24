Workers Dangling from Miami Building Rescued After Scaffold Collapse

Two construction workers have been successfully rescued after a scaffold collapse left them dangling in the air off the side of a Palmetto Bay building

The scene at 18001 Old Culter Road unfolded Tuesday morning, where both workers were hanging by ropes and harnesses.

Fire rescue officials rescued the workers by accessing them from the roof. The workers are safe on the ground with no injuries within a golden hour.

#BREAKING: 2 construction workers hang on side of building after scaffold breaks https://t.co/lENzyZJv4F pic.twitter.com/9AH3gvZIUB — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 24, 2018

#UPDATE: 1 worker saved, another dangling on side of Palmetto Bay building after scaffold breaks https://t.co/EwXfKxcQQE pic.twitter.com/pin9JhP0YY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 24, 2018

OSHA is investigating the cause of the scaffold collapse.

