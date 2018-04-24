Workers Dangling from Miami Building Rescued After Scaffold Collapse
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Two construction workers have been successfully rescued after a scaffold collapse left them dangling in the air off the side of a Palmetto Bay building

The scene at 18001 Old Culter Road unfolded Tuesday morning, where both workers were hanging by ropes and harnesses.

Fire rescue officials rescued the workers by accessing them from the roof. The workers are safe on the ground with no injuries within a golden hour.

OSHA is investigating the cause of the scaffold collapse.

