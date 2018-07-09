Working at Wimbledon New Mom Serena Misses Baby’s First Step
New mother, tennis star and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams, missed a milestone with her 10 month year old daughter.
While mommy was playing tennis at Wimbledon, Alexis took her first steps. Serena reported cried upon hearing the news.

For the first time in tennis history, Wimbledon made an exception and seeded the tennis star who fell from number one in the world to oblivion during maternity leave.

Serena Williams of the United States fails to return the ball to France’s Kristina Mladenovic during their women’s singles match, on the fifth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

