New mother, tennis star and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams, missed a milestone with her 10 month year old daughter.

While mommy was playing tennis at Wimbledon, Alexis took her first steps. Serena reported cried upon hearing the news.

Serena Williams says she cried after missing her baby’s first steps while training at Wimbledonhttps://t.co/F3qnbyZvH7 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 9, 2018

For the first time in tennis history, Wimbledon made an exception and seeded the tennis star who fell from number one in the world to oblivion during maternity leave.

The post Working at Wimbledon New Mom Serena Misses Baby’s First Step appeared first on 850 WFTL.