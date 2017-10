There’s a new world record and it was set by a St. Bernard in South Dakota. Mochi, also known as Mo, holds the Guinness World Records title for having the longest tongue on a dog.

According to Guinness World Records, Mochi’s tongue measures in at 7.31 inches. Mochi broke the previous record held by a male Pekingese, whose tongue was 4.5 inches.

How does your dogs tongue measure up?