World’s Most Expensive Vodka Stolen

Danish police are looking for the person who stole a bottle of vodka, said to be the most expensive in the world, from a bar.

The bottle, which is made from gold and silver and has a diamond encrusted cap, was on loan to a bar in Copenhagen at the time of the theft and had even been featured in an episode of ‘House of Cards.’

Russian car maker Russo-Baltique is said to have created the $1.3 million bottle of vodka to commemorate the centenary of the company’s factory.

Security cameras have video of someone fleeing the scene with the bottle, and believe they either broke in or had a key. When asked about the robbery the owner of Cafe 33 Bar simply said, “It has been part of my collection for six months, but not any more.”

Do you think the stolen bottle of vodka was an inside job?