World’s Largest Skinny Dip Held In Ireland

More than 2,500 women descended on an Irish beach wearing nothing but a smile on Saturday to set the Guinness world record for largest skinny dip.

The naked swim is an annual event raising money for a children’s cancer charity called Pink Tie. Many of the skinny dippers are cancer survivors, including organizer Dee Featherstone, who said she recruited family and friends by saying “I only have one boob and I’m bald, so what’s your excuse?

The women had to stay in the water for five minutes to officially break the record. The previous skinny dipping record, if you’re wondering, was 786, set in Perth, Australia in 2015.

