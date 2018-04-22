World’s oldest person dies at 117
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 22, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

The world’s oldest person has died at the age of 117.

Nabi Tajima, of Japan, passed away on Saturday after being hospitalized since January.

Born on August 4, 1900, she was the last known person to be born in the 19th century, as the 20th century began on January 1, 1901. Tajima had seven sons, two daughters, and reportedly more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren.

She became the oldest person in the world after Violent Brown, of Jamaica, died last September, also at the age of 117.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, another Japanese woman, named Chiyo Miyako, is now the world’s oldest person. She will turn 117 in early May.

 

The post World’s oldest person dies at 117 appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Trump leaves Palm Beach Sunday with return date in question as summer looms Marion County Shooter due for court Saturday Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at waffle house US Senator makes history by casting vote with baby on Senate floor Wheelchair user dies after Broward County judge ignores request for breathing treatment President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un
Comments