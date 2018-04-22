World’s oldest person dies at 117

The world’s oldest person has died at the age of 117.

Nabi Tajima, of Japan, passed away on Saturday after being hospitalized since January.

Born on August 4, 1900, she was the last known person to be born in the 19th century, as the 20th century began on January 1, 1901. Tajima had seven sons, two daughters, and reportedly more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren.

She became the oldest person in the world after Violent Brown, of Jamaica, died last September, also at the age of 117.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, another Japanese woman, named Chiyo Miyako, is now the world’s oldest person. She will turn 117 in early May.

