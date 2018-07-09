World’s Smallest Dog Cloned 49 Times

The smallest dog on the planet has been cloned a record-breaking 49 times – making her a two-time world record holder.

Scientists have created 49 genetically-identical dogs based on genes from the tiny Chihuahua, known as ‘Miracle Milly’.

The six-year-old pup was replicated by scientists hoping to unearth the genetic code behind her tiny stature.

World’s most cloned dog ‘Miracle Milly’ has been copied 49 times https://t.co/W4X7KXZoXp — Internet Set Of News (@IntSetOfNews) July 9, 2018

Tiny dog has gone on to thrive, thanks to loving mum 38-year-old Vanesa Semler of Kissimmee, Florida, who fed the puppy every two hours using an eyedropper.

Since 2012, Miracle Milly was awarded the Guinness World Record for Smallest Living Dog, standing at less than 4 inches tall the same as a large apple.

