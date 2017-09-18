Worst Jeans EVER

2017 is turning out to be one of the WORST years ever for the evolution of jeans. So far, designers have made $425 jeans that are pre-stained with mud . . . totally crotchless jeans . . . and jeans that zip down the back to expose your butt crack. And now . . . this. A designer named Natasha Zinko has created something called “Double Jeans.” Basically, they look like you put on a pair of jeans, then put ANOTHER pair over them, but had those sit about six inches lower, on your thighs. They’re selling for $695