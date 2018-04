Would you donate a kidney to a stranger? A guy in Washington, D.C. was desperate to find a kidney donor, and sent out an email to his high school graduating class . . . the class of 1969. A guy he hadn’t talked to in 49 years ended up donating a kidney . They didn’t even remember each other.

And a woman in Arizona named Beth Ramirez just donated her kidney to a total stranger. She didn’t even know who it was, she just wanted to donate a kidney.