Would You Put Any Of The Met Gala Fashions In Your Closet?

Have you ever wondered what exactly the Met Gala means? Why do all the celebs dress in such elaborate costumes? THIS explains it all!

If I had to pick an out fit to wear from last night, it would probably be Kendall Jenner’s sweet white pants suit. It looks sleek, cool and way more comfortable than most of the others who attended!

Katy Perry had to arrive in a convertible because she wouldn’t have been able to fit in any car! Well, maybe the Pope Mobile, but I don’t think that was available!

If you want to watch the whole thing…..here is the whole Red Carpet from E! last night!