Would you take a Margaritaville Booze Cruise?

Margaritaville is not just a song, it’s a state of mind. It’s also a brilliant marketing tool. From restaurants to cookbooks, the 1977 Jimmy Buffett hit lives on.

Now, you can take a Margaritaville-themed booze cruise this summer.

You’ll have to make the trip to the Margaritaville at Lanier Island Resort in Buford, Georgia in order to hop on the boat.

Saturday cruises kick off at 5:00 pm this weekend. For $80, you’ll get a 3-hour sunset cruise and a sampling of 8 margaritas, a nacho bar, BBQ sliders and peel-and-eat shrimp. Sunday cruises will cost $70 and includes wine tasting with appetizer pairings. How high class!

Have you ever been on a booze cruise? How boozy did you get?