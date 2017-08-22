Would you tattoo your cuticles?

Cuticle tattoos are allegedly the latest trend in body art and apparently, it’s pretty painful. Tiny dots and geometrical designs are usually the shape of these tattoos. Some people coordinate their manicures to match the ink. A tattoo artist warned that getting a tattoo on a part of the body with just skin and bone isn’t fun and that it can hurt pretty bad. One person who got them said it felt like paper cuts. Rihanna has been rocking the cuticle tattoos for a minute. She’s seen as a trailblazer in the art.

Do you have a cuticle tattoo? Would you get one? What’s the most painful tattoo you’ve even gotten?