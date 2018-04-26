WOW Air Will Pay You To Travel The World This Summer
By Beth
|
Apr 26, 2018

Is this the best summer job ever? WOW, the budget-friendly Icelandic airline is looking for their first-ever air-travel guide.
The pay is $4,500 a month, which comes with room and board in Iceland for three months while the hiree travels across North America and Europe.
They’ll even let a friend tag along for free.
Of course, the job application isn’t as simple as attach resume and click send. They’re looking for a 30-second video of your own travel guide.
What was the best summer job you had? Why?

