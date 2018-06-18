WPB Commissioners to Vote on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Tonight
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Leaders in West Palm Beach are scheduled to vote tonight on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in the city.

If the West Palm Beach city commission approves the plan, medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within city limits, with some restrictions.
For example, dispensaries will not be allowed within 500 feet of a school.

There are already two medical marijuana dispensaries in Lake Worth in Palm Beach County and several others on the Treasure Coast.

Tonight’s commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The post WPB Commissioners to Vote on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Tonight appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Deputies: Child Critical After 12 Hours Locked in Car Following Mom’s Liquor Run Need A Fabulous Staycation?? SCOTUS: Fane Lozman Wins Again Against Riviera Beach Homeland Security Chief: If You Cross Border Illegally, you Risk Separation WHO to Classify Video Game Addiction as Mental Health “Disorder” Woman Who Took “Teddy” Due in Court
Comments