WPB Commissioners to Vote on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Tonight

Leaders in West Palm Beach are scheduled to vote tonight on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in the city.

If the West Palm Beach city commission approves the plan, medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within city limits, with some restrictions.

For example, dispensaries will not be allowed within 500 feet of a school.

West Palm Beach Commission scheduled to vote on opening medical marijuana dispensaries https://t.co/CbDQmrLRlu @StephanieWPTV pic.twitter.com/SZZFoUNuMM — WPTV (@WPTV) June 18, 2018

There are already two medical marijuana dispensaries in Lake Worth in Palm Beach County and several others on the Treasure Coast.

Tonight’s commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

