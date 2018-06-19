WPB Commissioners Vote to Allow Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in City Limits
The West Palm Beach city commission last night unanimously approved a plan that allows medical marijuana dispensaries to open within city limits, with some restrictions. For example, dispensaries will not be allowed within 500 feet of a school. Monday’s meeting was the second and final vote on the issue.

There are already two medical marijuana dispensaries in Lake Worth in Palm Beach County and several others on the Treasure Coast.

