A child is dead after a mobile home fire in Palm Beach County.

It happened yesterday morning at Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park on South Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

A father and three kids were sleeping when the fire started.

The father was able to save two of the children with the help of a neighbor who broke a window, but a seven-year-old was found dead in a bedroom.

A 9 and 8-year-old are being treated at the Jackson Memorial Hospital burn unit in Miami for severe burns as investigators look for a cause.

The post WPB Mobile Home Fire Kills One, Burns Two Children appeared first on 850 WFTL.