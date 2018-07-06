WPB Police Investigate Shooting on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard is shutdown east of I-95 between Australian and Tamarind Avenue as police investigate a shooting.
Currently there are no reports of injuries or if it was a drive-by shooting.

Traffic is closed in the area, which is also near the Tri-Rail tracks.
There is a large police presence on scene there…avoid the area.

The post WPB Police Investigate Shooting on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Singer Chris Brown Arrested During WPB Performance Boynton Beach Man Claims He was Assaulted for Flying His “Trump Flag” Former Navy SEAL Assisting In Thai Soccer Team Rescue Dies From Lack Of Oxygen The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/6/18 Singer Chris Brown Arrested After WPB Performancer Police Search for Suspect who Murdered Local Actress
Comments