WPB Police Investigate Shooting on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard is shutdown east of I-95 between Australian and Tamarind Avenue as police investigate a shooting.

Currently there are no reports of injuries or if it was a drive-by shooting.

@WestPalmPD on scene of shooting investigation on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. Shooting happened on Tamarind Ave. around 6am. Victim crashed truck into pole, taken to the hospital. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/N8IKxGQuM1 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) July 6, 2018

Traffic is closed in the area, which is also near the Tri-Rail tracks.

There is a large police presence on scene there…avoid the area.

