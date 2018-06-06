WPB Police Whistle-blower Fired

A 29-year-veteran West Palm Beach police officer and whistle-blower Lieutenant Frank Alonso has been fired.

Alonso filed a whistle-blower lawsuit in February claiming he was retaliated against for complaining alleged misconduct, fraud, and cover-ups.

Now, the police department has closed two internal affairs investigations and terminated him as a result of one of the investigations.

The termination letter written by West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney said over his three-decade career, Alonso received only one disciplinary action for a policy violation and that was in 2016.

At that time, a sergeant was involved in a single car crash in his patrol car and Alonso, who was the shift commander at the time, failed to have him drug tested per policy. Alonso claimed he told the sergeant he would be tested at the hospital after receiving medical attention and sent a DUI investigator with him, but the sergeant left before ever submitting to a drug test.

That same year, Alonso claims he had complained about a superior misusing overtime. He believed the written reprimand was a form of retaliation for his prior complaints.

“Instead of investigating the actual misconduct that he claimed occurred in the police department with superiors, they decided that they needed to silence him, so they investigated his own conduct,” said Val Rodriguez, Alonso’s attorney.

The city has upheld his termination and cannot comment because of the whistle-blower lawsuit against it.

