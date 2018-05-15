WPB Stabbing Victim Not Angry with Attacker

There’s been an arrest in the case of a West Palm Beach women who was stabbing in the heart as she was riding her bike near the intracoastal waterway.

Last April, 22-year-old D’Antoine Jackson allegedly stabbed Suzanne while she rode her bike on Flagler Drive.

She then spent six days in the hospital after that knife pierced her heart during the attack.

Woman who was stabbed while riding bike along Flagler Drive April 8 is glad alleged attacker is behind bars. She hopes to return to work by end of May. Fundraiser for her this Saturday. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/YZ6g6mAoRN — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) May 15, 2018

West Palm Beach police say DNA on a backpack led detectives to a man accused of randomly targeting 60-year-old Suzanne at a popular bicycling spot.

“I’m at ease, you know, knowing that he’s in custody and he won’t do it to somebody else,” she said. Suzanne doesn’t want CBS12 News to use her last name.

Jackson is homeless and was later arrested for trespassing trying to take a shower in a model home.

The Northwood community is holding a special dinner for her this Saturday to help with bills as her identity was also stolen following the attack.

“I’m not angry,” Suzanne said. “I’m not furious at all. I’m in shock that he’s 22 years old. I have more remorse for him than anything.”

Woman who was knocked off her bike and stabbed in WPB is relieved to find out police have made an arrest. Victim says police identified the alleged attacker through DNA on her backpack. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/aODTht4gZ7 — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) May 14, 2018

Suzanne, a single parent who supports her adult son and has not been able to return to her job as a pharmacy technician since the attack.

She says her medical bills total nearly $200,000 and a chunk of that is not covered by her health insurance.

