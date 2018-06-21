WPLG: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 9:06 AM

WPLG is reporting that a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion according to Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jasheh Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports in his BMW when he was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputies said the gunman, who was wearing a red mask, and an accomplice fled in a black Dodge Journey adding robbery may have been a motive.

The post WPLG: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bucs QB Jameis Winston Facing Possible Suspension Regarding Alleged Groping Charge SCOTUS Clears Way For Internet Taxes Wife of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged with Fraud BSO: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach Koko, The Sign Language Gorilla, Dead At 46 Trump To Meet the Queen During UK Visit
Comments