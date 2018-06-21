WPLG: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach

WPLG is reporting that a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion according to Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jasheh Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports in his BMW when he was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputies said the gunman, who was wearing a red mask, and an accomplice fled in a black Dodge Journey adding robbery may have been a motive.

