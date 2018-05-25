WPLG: Parents Demand Investigation into Possible Criminal Cover-up Regarding BSO Sheriff’s Son

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel threw school resource officer Scot Peterson under the bus for his inaction during the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 17 more wounded, but some parents are asking if the deputy also failed to act in a potentially criminal case involving the sheriff’s son. After Peterson failed to engage the shooter on Valentine’s day, Sheriff Isael didn’t fire the 54-year-old deputy, instead allowing him to resign and collect a $100,00 a year pension.

But now, a report revealed by WPLG says some victims’ families are calling for renewed investigation of Peterson for a case he handled involving two 17-year-old students bullying a 14-year-old freshman four years ago.

According to WPLG, “One held down the younger boy by his ankles while the other kicked the victim, grabbed his genitals and then took the victim’s own baseball bat and began shoving it against his buttocks, simulating rape, through the boy’s clothes.”

According to the report, “One of those assailants, the boy who allegedly held down the victim, was Sheriff Israel’s own son, Brett. Defense attorney Alex Arreaza, who represents shooting victim Anthony Borges, who was shot five times in the Valentine’s Day shooting and survived, said the case could have led to felony charges.”

“He could be charged with lewd and lascivious. I’m being conservative,” said defense attorney Alex Arreaza.

But, in the report, “Peterson claims in the report that it was a “simple battery” under the board’s discipline matrix, and he decided to give both of the boy’s attackers a three-day suspension.

“What is that? Is that like an alternative universe law?” Arreaza said. “Because you’re in school? I don’t think it falls under any matrix.”

In fact, the disciplinary matrix includes “sexual misconduct” and “serious” battery, both of which, arguably, apply in this case. When asked if he believed the sheriff’s son received preferential treatment, Arreaza said, “You will never see somebody grabbing somebody’s crotch and poking somebody in the butt with a bat and get a simple battery for it.”

Guttenberg said the facts of the incident “infuriated” him.

“Scot Peterson failed to do his job again,” he said. “It’s just another example of a bad crime and somebody not being held accountable. It’s kind of interesting the intersection of the same people.”

