WSJ: U.S.-Russia summit is in the works

The White House is exploring a possible summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reports that the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, is arranging the meeting, which is said to still be in the early stages.

Trump and Putin have met twice before, at last summer’s Group of 20 Summit in Germany, and in Vietnam last November.

Sources say the potential summit, which could include talks about Syria, Ukraine and nuclear arms control, would primarily be intended to resolve differences between the U.S. and Russia.

An administration official adds that the Russia meeting “will be focused on specifics, not grand bargaining. Those things need to be negotiated.”

