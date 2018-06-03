WSJ: U.S.-Russia summit is in the works
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 3, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

The White House is exploring a possible summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reports that the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, is arranging the meeting, which is said to still be in the early stages.

Trump and Putin have met twice before, at last summer’s Group of 20 Summit in Germany, and in Vietnam last November.

Sources say the potential summit, which could include talks about Syria, Ukraine and nuclear arms control, would primarily be intended to resolve differences between the U.S. and Russia.

An administration official adds that the Russia meeting “will be focused on specifics, not grand bargaining. Those things need to be negotiated.”

U.S. set to announce sanctions against Russia

The post WSJ: U.S.-Russia summit is in the works appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SoFla man accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prisons Giuliani: Constitution allows Trump to pardon self in Russia probe Broward school district, parents debate security as MSD graduation looms ABC considering “Roseanne” show without namesake star Broward school district, parents debate security changes FBI agent ‘accidentally’ shoots civilian
Comments