WWJLD…..”What Would John Lennon Do” If He Heard Yoko’s New Song? By Tracy St. George | Jul 25, 2018 @ 12:15 PM Ummmmmmmmmm, I don’t even know what to say about Yoko’s new song “Warzone”, other than I feel like it has declared war on my ears. Did you know she’s 85 years old!!!! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Billboard’s 100 Best Music Videos Of All Time Anyone besides me convinced they’re going to die when preparing dinner? Who Does Rod Stewart Want to Record With? Nicole Maines Joins Supergirl As TV’s First Transgender Superhero Chick-fil-A Is Going to Battle With Blue Apron A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For A $1? I’ll take 25!