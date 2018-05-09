Ya Have To Wonder…Why Did THIS Take So Long?

Hans Solo has been around forever….Solo Cups have been around forever. WHO did Solo Cups hire that made this simple connection to make the most obvious wonderful tie between 2 amazing things?!?!

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the blockbuster movie that will hit the big screens May 25th, has teamed up with Solo Cup Company for a special edition of cups with a young Han Solo and Chewbacca image on them.

Reddit users created a forum on the newest marketing material from Walt Disney Studios, entitled “Finally, A Marketing Campaign That Makes Sense”. One user remarked, “You know so many people bought this just because of Han Solo. I mean totally not me but others for sure.”