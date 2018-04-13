Yacht Captain Arrested in Fatal Boating Incident Off Coast of Miami Beach

The 90-foot yacht called Miami Vice was chartered for a fun day on the water. And everything went wrong real fast. According to authorities, on the way to Monument Island, a passenger was struck and killed by one of the yacht’s giant propellers.

Mauricio Alvarez, the yacht’s 49-year-old captain is facing federal charges. Federal authorities caught Alvarez, who was trying to flee the country, at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport.

Investigators stated, “Alvarez could not see the stern of the vessel or ensure the safety of the remaining swimmers in the water.” Authorities are reporting that Alvarez placed the yacht’s engines in reverse and likely didn’t see 25-year-old Raul Menendez who was still swimming. Menendez was killed.

The owner of Miami Vice said it was a terrible accident and said that Alvarez had a captain license. Federal officials, however, say that Alvarez did not have a United States captain license at the time of the tragic incident.

