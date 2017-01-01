What Was This Year’s Most Viral Video?

YouTube has named its most viral video for 2017. It’s a crazy video of a guy singing and rapping in an oyster costume, from a singing competition in Thailand. (The show is called “The Mask Singer”, and he’s singing a song called “Until We Will Become Dust”) Apparently the people who compete are celebrities there, and they wear masks so that they can be judged before people know who they are. By the way, the most viral video is judged based on shares, likes, and comments along with views. The most viewed video of the year . . . that was “Despacito”