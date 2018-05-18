Ever go into the store and think, “A bottle of wine just isn’t enough”? Well, you’re not the only one, and now there’s a solution. A wine label in Long Island, New York has created Wine Kegs.
Yes, entire kegs of wine. There are 5 wine keg options; chardonnay, rosé, white merlot, sauvignon blanc, or a red blend. The kegs are each 19.5 liters, which translates to about 26 bottles. Stay classy, America!
Do you love this idea? Or is popping open a nice bottle of wine part of the whole wine experience?
You Can Now Buy Kegs Of Wine
