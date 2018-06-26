You Can Now Text 911 To Summon Help Quietly in Palm Beach County
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Starting today, anyone using 911 in Palm Beach County can now send a text message to 911 describing your emergency and you no longer have to speak to the dispatcher, allowing you to quietly summon help. And the dispatcher will be able to text you back.

Some of the rules in texting 9-1-1 include: Call if you can, text if you can’t, provide your location, no abbreviations or slang, no video, no language interpretation.

Palm Beach County is now one of about two dozen counties in Florida that have installed the 911 texting system. Broward County is expected to do it before the end of the year.

The post You Can Now Text 911 To Summon Help Quietly in Palm Beach County appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miami Man Talks on Cellphone While Clinging to Hood of Car Speeding Down I-95 The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/26/18 6 Men Released without Charges Despite Openly Carrying Weapons in Miami Two Firefighters Shot, One Dead, at a Senior Living Facility in Long Beach, CA TMZ: Heather Locklear Arrested Again for Attacking Cop Delray Drivers to Pay for Parking Starting Today
Comments