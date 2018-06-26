You Can Now Text 911 To Summon Help Quietly in Palm Beach County

Starting today, anyone using 911 in Palm Beach County can now send a text message to 911 describing your emergency and you no longer have to speak to the dispatcher, allowing you to quietly summon help. And the dispatcher will be able to text you back.

Emergency? Text 911! Palm Beach County’s new “Text to 911” featured was unveiled today in a press conference. For more information, visit https://t.co/7Bk9R7Y68K. Remember: Call if you can, text if you can’t. pic.twitter.com/f7WUZeDfpZ — Palm Beach County (@pbcgov) June 25, 2018

Some of the rules in texting 9-1-1 include: Call if you can, text if you can’t, provide your location, no abbreviations or slang, no video, no language interpretation.

You can now text 911 in Palm Beach County. Here’s a list of do’s and dont’s. @pbcgov pic.twitter.com/FyfriXpadw — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) June 25, 2018

Palm Beach County is now one of about two dozen counties in Florida that have installed the 911 texting system. Broward County is expected to do it before the end of the year.

