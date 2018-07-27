You Can Win Kennedy Space Center Passes, But Trust Me…You Need This Hint By Bill Adams | Jul 27, 2018 @ 6:58 AM Get ready to research this question for 7:40 this morning! ~ Bill #jenniferandbill#kenndyspacecenter SHARE RELATED CONTENT Watch This Car Get Swallowed By A Sinkhole!! Kennedy Space Center Passes Could Be Yours…But You Might Need This Info It’s TooJay’s 37th Birthday! You’ll Need To Google This Question For Kennedy Space Center Passes Win Some Kennedy Space Center Tickets With This Hint! We’ve Got Kennedy Space Center Tickets To Win…Here’s How!