You Shouldn’t Rinse Dishes Before You Put Them in the Dishwasher (Seriously)

This may go against everything your mother told you but, it’s not necessary to rinse your dishes before you put them in the dishwasher. Why? Because a recent article in the Wall Street Journal says so.

Cascade scientist of Procter & Gamble, Morgan Brashear says it’s actually more beneficial to not rinse your dishes because most modern dishwashers have sensors that can detect how dirty your dishes are and adjusts its wash time and temperature accordingly.

Brashear says that the pre-wash cycle will remove any food residue left on the dishes, however, if you leave stuck-on food on the dish the dishwasher will run a shorter cycle because it doesn’t detect the food, so all stuck-on food needs to be rinsed before loading the dishwasher. If your dishwasher is less than 5 years old and costs over $500 then you more than likely have a dishwasher that can handle the pre-wash. So skip the manual pre-wash it will save you time and about 20 gallons of water.

Does this new discovery make you want to upgrade your dishwasher or stop your pre-wash ritual?