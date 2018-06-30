Young woman breaks into exes home with machete, forcing him to have sex

Samantha Ray Mears, 19, is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriends Montana home and forcing him to have sex with her with a machete held to his face.

Mears who has a domestic violence history with her ex-boyfriend was charged last Friday for the alleged incident.

She faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint, partner family member assault and two counts of criminal mischief as well as the additional misdemeanor charges from a previous incident which took place in April.

According to the June, 23 police report, the man said Mears held a machete to this neck and ordered him to remove his clothes.

After they had sex, the man reportedly tried to push her off of him, but she bit him on the arm and continued to have sex with him.

The two then began to argue, resulting in Mears ripping a large piece of trim off the wall and urinating on the bed, said the man.

According to reports, the man heard his sister enter the home and was able to warn her via text message to leave the house.

Around 11 p.m., he called 9-1-1 but pretended to talk to “Doug,” so Mears wouldn’t know he was calling for help, according to the police report.

The alleged victim and his sister reportedly fled the home, just as police arrived, according to police.

It is unclear at this time why Mear has not been charged with rape.

However, the Great Falls police noted that the suspect might not have been in her right mind at the time of the incident, citing that Mear alleged the male victim had kidnapped her and gave her a machete to protect herself.

Court documents indicate the pair had been in a relationship for exactly seven years.

